Serve up a suitably spooky spread with minimal effort using these easy Halloween recipes. There are even a couple of healthy options using apples and pears. And some scary cocktails for the grown-ups to get you through the night.
Ingredients
Method
1. Wash and dry the apple, insert a lollipop stick or a thick wooden skewer into the middle of each apple.
2. In a medium size, heavy saucepan, combine the sugar and water and bring the mixture to boil. To prevent burning on the side of the pan, use a wet pastry brush to wipe the sugar granules that collect above the boiling mixture.
3. After the mixture is boiling well, let it simmer for about 20 minutes until you reach the hard crack stage (145C to 155C). It is best to check with a candy thermometer. Then add the cream of tartar and the food colouring and stir well. Remove the pan from the heat and wait until the syrup stops bubbling.
4. To dip the apples, carefully tip the pan to one side, insert an apple into the mixture then rotate until it is all covered. Allow it to drain a little then move the apple onto baking paper to cool and harden, then spray some edible gold powder to give them an extra texture to the caramel.
Note: If no candy thermometer is available, it is possible to dip a piece of syrup into a glass of cold water. If it becomes instantly hard and cracks, it means it is ready.
Makes 6.
Ingredients
Method
1. Preheat oven to 180C. Combine the butter, sugars and vanilla in the bowl of an electric mixer and beat with the paddle attachment on medium speed for five minutes, until very light. Add the egg and yolk, then beat again.
2. Sift the flour and baking powder together and mix in gently, then add the white chocolate chunks and mix gently. Form into 12 balls, flatten, then arrange on a lined oven tray. Bake for 18 minutes, until pale golden. Cool on a wire rack.
3. Use a little melted chocolate to stick a caramel chocolate to each biscuit, then two pieces of chocolate biscuit to make wings. Stick the eyes on with chocolate, then pipe chocolate feet to finish.
Serves 12.
Ingredients
Method
1. Use a sharp serrated knife to slice the cake into three even discs. Put the butter in the bowl of an electric mixer and beat with the paddle attachment on medium speed for two minutes, until very light. Add the icing sugar and vanilla, then beat for 5 minutes, fold in the cream and salt. Tint with red colouring.
2. Sandwich the cake slices together with the buttercream, then coat the assembled cake with a thick and perfectly smooth layer. Roll out the fondant icing with just a little cornflour until 5mm thick. Drape over the cake and smooth to a perfect finish. Trim the excess.
3. Combine the juice and cornflour in a small saucepan and mix well, then add the glucose syrup and heat gently until thickened. Tint with red colouring.
4. Use a small sharp knife to cut slashes out of the top and sides of the cake, then pipe in the edible blood. Serve immediately.
Serves 12.
Ingredients
Method
1. Preheat oven to 200C. Combine the flour, yeast, dried herbs and water in the bowl of an electric mixer and beat with the hook attachment on medium speed until the mixture is shaggy. Add two tablespoons of oil and the salt and mix for five minutes. Add the Parmesan and knead until smooth. Cover with cling film and set aside to rise for 1.5 hours.
2. Sauté the bacon in the remaining oil in a pan over a moderate heat until browned, then add the onion and garlic and cook briefly. Set aside to cool completely. Mix in the mozzarella and most of the parsley.
3. Roll out the dough to a rectangle 80cm x 25cm and spread with the bacon mixture. Roll up to make a log. Mix the passata, tomatoes and chutney and spread in a 50cm x 30cm baking tray, then top with the dough coiled to look like intestines. Cover and set aside to rise for 45 minutes.
4. Bake for 35-40 minutes, until the bread is golden, then scatter with the remaining parsley.
Serves 10.
Ingredients
Method
1. Saute the onion, garlic, dried herbs and cumin in the extra virgin olive oil in a pan over a moderate heat until softened, then set aside to cool. Combine with the mince, egg and breadcrumbs in a bowl, season generously with salt and pepper, then mix well until smooth.
2. Sprinkle with cooking oil spray and cook over a hot griddle until firm. Top with cheese and set aside. Build in burger buns with the lettuce, tomato, mustard and ketchup. Skewer the cornichons onto toothpicks and put in the burger tops to make ears. Repeat with the olives to make eyes.
Serves 4.
Ingredients
Method
1. Preheat oven to 200C. Cut the pastry into 1cm strips, then wrap around the frankfurters to make mummy bandages. Brush with egg and sprinkle with celery salt, then arrange on lined oven trays. Bake for 20 minutes, until the pastry is golden and crisp.
2. Roll pieces of brie to make 16 small balls, then put a piece of olive onto each. Arrange on the sausages to make eyes, and press on.
Serves 8.
Ingredients
Method
1. Pipe chocolate on the inside of the glasses to make mouth and scars, then pipe a hairline on the outside of the glasses and fill in. Coat with chocolate sprinkles. Stick chocolate cups to the outside of the glasses with some melted chocolate.
2. Put the ice cream, milk icing sugar and vanilla in a blender and purée until smooth. Tint with green food colouring, then pour into the glasses.
Serves 4.
Ingredients
Method
1. Combine the butter and flour in a large saucepan set over a moderate heat and cook for one minute, until it resembles wet sand. Whisk in the milk and bring to a simmer, whisking constantly. Add the water and simmer again.
2. Mix in the paste and spices, then season generously with salt and pepper, stirring well. Boil rapidly for five minutes, stirring often, then reduce the heat to moderate and simmer for a further 15 minutes until the pasta is al dente.
3. Stir in the cheeses, then set aside for five minutes.
4. Use a small sharp knife to carve a ghoul face into the side of each capsicum, then remove the lid and seeds. Fill with macaroni mixture, then set the lid back on again.
Serves 8.
Ingredients
Method
1. Preheat oven to 180C. Sift the flour, cocoa, baking powder, bicarb and half the salt into a large bowl. Whisk the eggs, caster sugar, brown sugar, oil, buttermilk and half the vanilla in a second bowl, then add to the flour mix and stir gently until smooth.
2. Spoon into twelve lined muffin moulds and bake for 20 minutes, until firm to touch, then cool completely on a wire rack.
3. Meanwhile, put the butter in the bowl of an electric mixer and beat with the paddle attachment on high speed for five minutes, until light. Add the icing sugar and beat for a further five minutes. Mix in the remaining vanilla and salt, then mix again. Spread on the cupcakes and top with biscuit crumbs.
4. Melt both chocolates separately. Pipe the dark chocolate into tree shapes without leaves, then pipe the white chocolate on top to make ghosts in the trees. Add small dots of dark chocolate for eyes. Place these in the cupcakes for decoration.
Makes 12.
Ingredients
Method
1. Arrange the wraps on a board. Combine the chicken, cream cheese, and mayonnaise in a bowl. Mix well. Spoon into the centre of the wraps with lettuce, then coarsely grate 1 1/2 carrots onto the mix.
2. Fold the sides of the wrap over, then the top. Fold the base at an angle.
3. Finely slice the remaining carrot, cucumber, parsnip and stack with a slice of olive on each. Place two on each wrap. Put a jalapeno slice on top of each for a mouth. Thread cheese cubes on to toothpicks and insert into the sides of the wrap to make Frankenstein's bolts. Use corn chip pieces to make hair, then serve.
Makes 12.
Ingredients
Method
1. Put the chocolate in a heatproof bowl and set over a saucepan of barely simmering water, until just melted.
2. One at a time, dip the pretzels until well-coated, then put on a sheet of non-stick paper. Decorate with edible eyes, then allow to set.
Makes 24.
Ingredients
Method
1. Peel the bananas, then halve across their middle. Pipe chocolate to make eyes and mouths.
Makes 12.
Ingredients
Method
1. Halve the celery sticks across their middle, then fill the channel with almond butter. Arrange edible eyes on top, some with one eye, others with two.
Makes 12.
Ingredients
Method
1. Use a sharp to slice the cheeks off the apples, reserving the remainder for another use. Cut a wedge out of the middle of each cheek to make a mouth. Make a series of small incisions along the top side of each mouth, then insert an almond flake into each for teeth.
2. Spoon almond, Brazil nut and cashew butter into the mouths. Halve the strawberries and insert one into each for a tongue.
3. Cut small indentation above the mouth for eyes, then put a dried blueberry into each.
Makes 12.
Ingredients
Method
1. Peel the mandarins, leaving them whole. Cut the celery into 12 small sticks, and insert into each mandarin to make a stem.
Makes 12.
Ingredients
Method
1. Use a small sharp knife to cut around the kiwifruit, 1/2cm deep, 1cm from the stalk end. Peel the large end with the knife. Halve the kiwifruit lengthways.
2. Press the eyes on. Pipe chocolate to make mouths and scars. Insert pretzel pieces into each side.
Makes 12.
Ingredients
Method
1. Use a small sharp knife to slice a piece off the side of each strawberry, so that it will sit without rolling. Pipe chocolate in strings across the strawberry to make bandages. Place eyes on.
Makes 12.
Ingredients
Method
1. Place the Super Original Spread, medjool dates, nuts, cocoa powder, vanilla and a pinch of salt in the base of a food processor. Process well on high, ensuring all ingredients are well combined.
2. Roll the mixture out to form a thick log, roughly 5cm in diameter and 15cm long. Place the log in the freezer for 30 minutes to set.
3. Remove the log from the freezer and thinly slice to form 16 small discs. Insert a small skewer or straw into the base of each disc, to resemble a "popsicle".
4. Place the white chocolate melts in a shallow microwave-safe dish and heat in 30 second intervals on medium until melted.
5. Then, working one at a time, dip each "popsicle" into the melted white chocolate to cover. Press two mini candy eyes into each pop and then drizzle over a little remaining chocolate to form the "bandage"-style effect across their faces. Repeat for each Mummy pop.
Makes 16.
Ingredients
Method
1. Preheat the oven to 180C. Line two large baking trays with baking paper. Use an electric mixer to beat the peanut butter, butter, sugar and vanilla in a large bowl until pale and creamy.
2. Add the eggs and beat until well combined. Add the flour and baking powder. Stir until combined.
3. Roll tablespoons of mixture into balls and arrange on the lined trays and flatten softly. Place in the oven and bake for 12-15 mins or until golden brown. Set aside on the trays to cool.
4. Once the cookies are almost completely cooled, press a small peanut butter cup into the centre of each cookie. Then, add the candy eyes by placing a small dab of chocolate onto the back of each eye and attach to the cookie. Drizzle chocolate in eight lines to form the legs of the spider. Repeat for each cookie.
Makes 16.
Ingredients
Ganache:
Ghosts:
Method
1. Place cream in a medium bowl and beat until you have stiff peaks. Spread a bit of cream on the base of a serving plate.
2. Spread biscuits with 1-2 teaspoons of cream, then sandwich with another biscuit. Top with another 1-2 teaspoons of cream, then another biscuit. Place biscuits on their side onto the serving plate. Repeat until all biscuits have been used and form a log.
3. Meanwhile, chop the chocolate into small pieces and place it in a heatproof bowl.
4. Place cream in a small saucepan and heat, ensuring it does not boil. Pour cream over the chocolate and stir until the chocolate is melted. Set aside for 30 minutes or until cool.
5. Whip ganache until light and fluffy. Spread the ganache over the log to thoroughly coat. Chill overnight or for eight hours.
6. Line a baking tray with paper. Place white melts in a small microwave-safe bowl and heat for 30-second intervals on 60% power until melted. Drop a spoonful of melted chocolate onto a baking tray and use the back of a spoon to spread the chocolate into ghost shapes. Place currants on chocolate in eye position.
7. Decorate log with ghosts before serving.
Serves 12.
Ingredients
Method
1. Prepare mousse following directions. Divide into four to five small glasses.
2. Warm melts and place in a piping bag or snap lock bag and pipe RIP onto Tim Tam. Set aside to set.
3. Push decorated Tim Tam gently into mousse and serve with extra Halloween decorations.
Serves 4-5.
Granny Smith apples are best when cooked, tossed into salads, and blended into juices. But there is another important use for this, carving them into Halloween monsters!
Method
1. Quarter each apple, then cut a wedge out of the skin-side to create a mouth. Slather the inside with a smear of peanut butter, stick sunflower seed teeth into the mouth, add a thinly sliced strawberry tongue, and stick 1-2 sugar eyes onto the "head" with a dot of peanut butter.
These bananas are pale as a ghost thanks to a coating of white chocolate.
Method
1. Cut the fruit in half lengthwise, then in half lengthwise again to make four quarters. Insert a popsicle stick into the banana's wider end, place on parchment paper, and freeze for 24 hours. Add 100g white chocolate to a microwave safe bowl and microwave in 30 second increments, stirring until it's smooth. Dip the frozen bananas into the chocolate and place back on the parchment paper. Add dark chocolate chips as eyes while the white chocolate is still warm. Place back in the freezer for two hours to harden the chocolate.
This spooky toast is made by slathering a layer of either goats cheese or cream cheese on thick slices of toasted baguette. Halve black olives and place one half in the centre of the toast as the body and slice the other half into four smaller slices to place on either side of the spider body as legs. Sprinkle with finely chopped basil and you're done.
Ingredients
Method
1. Place the egg whites into a clean mixer bowl, add sugar and mix on high speed, beating until the egg whites are stiff and fluffy. Add honey and mix again for another minute, then gently stir in essence.
2. In another bowl combine the almond flour, plain flour and baking powder, whisking to combine thoroughly.
3. Gently fold these dry ingredients into the egg white mixture, folding carefully not to deflate the egg whites. Let this rest for 30 minutes.
4. In the meantime, preheat the oven to 150C (fan forced) and line two trays with baking paper.
5. Roll approximately two tablespoons of mixture into the shape of a finger. Gently push an almond into the tip like a fingernail. To make them more witch like, roll the mixture slightly crooked.
6. With the tip of a knife, score the top of each finger to resemble creases of the knuckle.
7. Bake for 10-12 minutes, allow to cool for five minutes on the tray before transferring to a rack to cool completely.
Tip: These witch fingers can be stored in an airtight container for up to seven days.
Makes 20 fingers.
Ingredients
Method
1. Heat oil in a large pot, stir in onion and garlic. Cook for three to four minutes until onion has softened. Add spices and cook a further minute. Stir in tomato paste.
2. Add stock, water, lentils, pumpkin and sweet potato. Bring to the boil, reduce heat and simmer for 30 minutes until lentils, pumpkin and sweet potato are tender. With a handheld blender puree until smooth. Season well.
3. Pour cream into a piping bag (if using). Snip 3mm off the end of the bag. Squeeze a blob of cream into the centre of the bowl and three to four rings around the centre blob. With a skewer or a toothpick, drag through the rings of cream from the centre towards the edge of the bowl to create a spider web pattern. Garnish with toasted pepita seeds.
Tip: If you do not have a piping bag, the spider web rings can be created by hand with a teaspoon but it can be a little tricky to get fine lines.
Serves 4-6.
Ingredients
Brownies:
Custard:
To decorate:
Method
1. For the brownies: Pre-heat oven to 170C. Grease a 20x20cm square pan with butter and line with baking paper.
2. Combine butter and dark chocolate in a microwave safe bowl. Microwave for 45-60 seconds. Whisk together until smooth and set aside to cool.
3. In another bowl, beat together eggs and sugar for two to three minutes until creamy. Add the chocolate mixture and vanilla extract and whisk again.
4. In another bowl, sift together cocoa powder, salt, chickpea flour and coffee powder, then fold into the wet mixture. Add chocolate chips and stir gently.
5. Pour the brownie mixture into the greased and lined tin and bake for 35-40 minutes. Allow to cool completely before cutting brownie mixture into small chunks. Set aside while making the custard.
6. For the custard: In a saucepan, whisk together eggs, corn flour, sugar, vanilla essence and milk until smooth. Continue whisking on the stovetop until custard becomes thick and creamy. Remove from heat and allow to cool slightly before assembling the monster pots.
To Assemble:
1. In medium size glasses, place three tablespoons of custard, then add a layer of brownie.
2. Add another three tablespoons of custard for the top layer. Decorate pots with marshmallows and choc chips to make the monster eyes.
Tip: To save time, use store bought custard powder or ready-made custard from the chilled section of the supermarket.
Serves 12.
Ingredients
Pumpkin Spice mix:
Filling:
To decorate:
Method
1. For the whoopie pies: Pre-heat oven to 160C (fan forced) and line two baking trays with baking paper.
2. In a large bowl, sift together plain flour, baking powder and bi-carb soda. Then whisk in the almond flour until well combined.
3. In a small bowl, combine pumpkin spice ingredients. Add the spices to the flour mixture and whisk together.
4. In the bowl of an electric mixer, add the butter, sugar, treacle or golden syrup and beat until light and fluffy. Add eggs and beat together on medium speed for two minutes.
5. Add the flour mixture and beat on low until combined.
6. Place batter into a piping bag and snip 1cm off the end. Squeeze approximately one tablespoon of batter onto the tray, leaving 5cm between each whoopie to allow for spreading.
7. Bake one tray at a time for 13-15 minutes until golden in colour and just firm to the touch. Allow to cool on tray for five to 10 minutes then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.
8. For the filling: In an electric mixer bowl, beat the butter until light and fluffy for approximately five minutes. Gradually beat in the icing sugar half a cup at a time until well combined. Beat in cocoa powder and chocolate spread until smooth and creamy.
To Assemble:
1. Spoon the chocolate filling onto half of the whoopie pies and sandwich the remaining halves together. Add a row of mini marshmallows for the teeth. Use the larger marshmallows that have been cut into half for the eyes. Place a small blob of filling behind the eyes to secure them to the top of the whoopie pie. Add a choc chip for the pupil of the eyes.
Makes 20 monsters.
Ingredients
Method
Pour all ingredients into a cocktail shaker. Add two handfuls of regular ice cubes and shake until cold. Next, prepare your glass with the sugar rim. Place granulated sugar in a single layer on a plate. On another plate add some grenadine. Spin the rim of the glass in the grenadine until it coats entirely. Then dip the glass rim into the plate of sugar to coat. Finally, strain your prepared cocktail into the glass and enjoy.
Serves 1.
Ingredients
Method
Pour all ingredients into a shaker full of ice and shake vigorously. Strain and pour into a highball glass filled with crushed ice. Give it a stir and garnish with a cherry and orange slice.
Serves 1.
Ingredients
Method
Pour all ingredients into a shaker full of ice and shake. Then strain into a large glass filled with ice. Top with tonic water and garnish with a glow stick.
Serves 1.
Ingredients
Method
Build all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and top with cubed ice. Don't shake but roll the cocktail by pouring it back and forth between glass and tin. Strain into a highball glass and garnish with fresh cut celery and a lemon wedge.
Serves 1.
Bloody Mary mix:
