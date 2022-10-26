Pour all ingredients into a cocktail shaker. Add two handfuls of regular ice cubes and shake until cold. Next, prepare your glass with the sugar rim. Place granulated sugar in a single layer on a plate. On another plate add some grenadine. Spin the rim of the glass in the grenadine until it coats entirely. Then dip the glass rim into the plate of sugar to coat. Finally, strain your prepared cocktail into the glass and enjoy.