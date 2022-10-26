The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Analysis

The Coalition is finding its groove over power price hikes

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated October 26 2022 - 6:05am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Labor's first budget for "hard times" is out and is being sold by the government. And, with a sense of inevitability, it is being smashed by an opposition zeroing in on the cost of living.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.