The Australian Wagyu 6+ Striploin served with Japanese chimichurri, wasabi and nori salt, on the side, as well as sauteed potatoes, was one of my favourite dishes of the night. The meat was cooked well enough at medium rare that it didn't need the dipping sauces - but I liked the option. The potatoes were cooked alongside some mushrooms in a vinegar - possibly balsamic - giving it this slightly sticky coating. The dish also came out with grilled broccolini, served in miso sauce. This, while cooked well - with the broccolini still having that crunch - the sauce was more of a garnish than something that added flavour.