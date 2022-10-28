It was an aerial act befitting of the Perth Stadium arena. Tom Banks soaring through the air in an attempt to catch a high ball during the July England Test series.
For all its brilliance, however, the moment ended in heartbreak. The Wallabies fullback crashed to the ground, breaking his arm in the process.
Having departed the ACT Brumbies to move to Japan, the incident could have spelled the end of Banks' international career.
The injury came on a chaotic night in Perth and was largely overlooked amid Quade Cooper's dramatic pre-game withdrawal and Darcy Swain's red card.
To the astute observer, however, Banks' absence was just as noteworthy. Since Israel Folau's sacking in 2019, the departing Brumby emerged as the Wallabies preferred fullback.
In the eight Tests since the injury, coach Dave Rennie has used four fullbacks in search of a permanent fix.
The likes of Reece Hodge, Tom Wright and Andrew Kellaway all had their shot, but no player was able to make the position their own.
So four months later, Rennie has returned to where he started, with Banks fit, healthy and back in the No.15 jumper for Sunday's (AEDT) clash with Scotland.
It's a move that could have significant selection implications for next year's World Cup, but Wallabies legend Chris Latham said the 28-year-old has the tactical and technical skills to thrive in European conditions.
"He's certainly got the opportunity to make that position his own," Latham said. "He had the runs on the board prior to injury and he's done all he's needed to do to be back in the team.
"He's a player that looks like he backs his ability and backs himself with the ball. He's gone through a lot of adversity, physically and mentally. To be right for this tour is testament to his mental capacity and drive to be the best."
Rennie's search for consistency has been hampered by a string of injuries to key players. It's forced the coach into a series of reshuffles and prevented him from settling on a preferred lineup.
With the World Cup less than a year away, time is running out to build cohesion.
For 1999 World Cup-winning coach Rod McQueen, the time for tinkering is over and Rennie must now settle on his starting XV.
"Dave will be looking to make the most of every game," McQueen said. "He'll be using this tour to settle on his team for the World Cup. There's a few new faces in there, so it will be interesting to see how they go."
Rennie has long held Banks in high esteem, the fullback playing in 20 matches since his debut in 2018.
But the coach was thrown a curve ball when the 28-year-old agreed to a deal with Japanese club Honda Heat for 2023 and beyond.
The move put Banks on a treacherous path to the World Cup, forced to battle with a host of overseas-based players for one of three spots in the squad. That is assuming Rugby Australia does not adjust their selection criteria before the tournament begins.
Enter Jock Campbell, touted by many as a star of the future and a Wallabies mainstay in waiting.
After proving he belongs at the Super Rugby level with the Reds, the 27-year-old is set to make his Test debut off the bench on Sunday.
Given the Giteau Law limitations, Campbell could be a more practical pick in Rennie's World Cup squad.
As a result, Banks effectively has five weeks to prove he is Australia's best fullback by a considerable margin while the Queenslander has the chance to show he is ready to step up to the international arena.
It's a situation, Latham feels, that will ultimately benefit both players.
"It's very healthy for Australian rugby and the two individuals," Latham said. "You can't be comfortable, you can't be thinking you own a position.
"In every game and training session, you've got to go out there with the mindset of 'I've got to justify why I've got the jersey' or 'I've got to justify why I should have the jersey'. Competition brings that out."
