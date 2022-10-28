The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Departing ACT Brumby Tom Banks has chance to secure Wallabies fullback role as World Cup looms

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated October 28 2022 - 5:25am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Banks will make his Wallabies comeback this weekend after suffering a gruesome broken arm in July. Picture Getty Images

It was an aerial act befitting of the Perth Stadium arena. Tom Banks soaring through the air in an attempt to catch a high ball during the July England Test series.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.