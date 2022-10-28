The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra community responds to axed Tuggeranong Parkway, Pialligo Avenue and Boboyan Road upgrades

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated October 28 2022 - 7:40pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
President of Tuggeranong Community Council Glenys Patulny and vice-president Jeffrey Bollard. Picture by James Croucher

Labor's decision to scrap three federally supported road projects in the ACT has been labelled "disappointing" and "disgraceful" by community members.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.