Carrington was succeeded by the impressively named Victor Albert George Child Villiers, 7th Earl of Jersey (1891-1893). "He made very little impression on the colony and his only distinction (apart from his long name) appears to have been his arrival in the colony with a large supply of drinking water and several bathtubs, both of which he had heard were in short supply in NSW," explains Miller as he shows us one of those bathtubs, which now takes pride of place in the cottage named in the Earl's honour.