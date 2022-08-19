Last week: Although many readers mistook it for the National Film and Sound Archive (former home of the Institute of Anatomy) building in Acton, congratulations go to Sigrid Horner of Deakin who was first to correctly identify last week's photo as an image (actually, a postcard) of the original National (Commonwealth) Library of Australia which was located on Kings Avenue on the site of the current Edmund Barton Building. "I used to ride my bike there as a child and was impressed by its air of grandeur and serenity, and of course, the books," recalls first-time winner Sigrid. As pointed out by Rosemary Hollow, the striking building, designed by Edward Henderson in Stripped Classical style with stand-out features including Corinthian columns, "doubled as the adult section of Canberra's public library".