Science labs and community library space is set to be repurposed at Gungahlin in preparation for a 2023 enrolment spike, with planning for a second college still in the very early stages.
The ACT government will undergo site investigations for a new college on a block adjacent to Gold Creek High School, Nicholls remaining the preferred site to cater to the growing community, since it was named in July.
Two demountables providing four extra classrooms are expected to arrive at Gungahlin College by term 2.
Modification of science labs for additional uses will take place sometime next year and two public spaces in the library will be repurposed during school days for student use in 2023. Alternative arrangements will be provided for the community programs using those spaces, the ACT Education Directorate said.
Projections for Gungahlin indicate enrolments may rise to 1248 students in 2023, up from 1124 this year.
The directorate has forecast slowed growth at the college in consecutive years, despite stating "Gungahlin continues to be one of the fastest-growing regions in Australia" on its website.
The directorate said reduced demand after next year was based on projections developed in collaboration with the Australian National University School of Demography, using Australian Bureau of Statistics data, census results and ACT Treasury population projections.
"If these enrolment forecasts are realised, students will be able to be accommodated within the increased capacity of the school," a spokesperson said.
Rachel Armstrong, Gungahlin College Parents and Citizens Associations president, said the college was already overcrowded, estimating its capacity to be closer to 900 students.
Ms Armstrong said the association was pleased with the solutions provided after meeting with education officials, but added "work needed to be done yesterday".
"We all know that building a new school takes a number of years and I've sat in meetings before where they've said, 'Realistically, it's pretty much five years from thought to actually cutting the ribbon'," she said.
"That is deeply concerning to us because Gungahlin College is really in a position where we are already over capacity."
Ms Armstrong said night lessons expected to reduce class sizes during the day had seen low enrolment levels.
A recent survey of students found most reported having at least some overcrowded classes, she said.
The library and open-space classrooms provided the greatest concerns, with students reporting they were unable to find desks to study and partitioned rooms were not conducive to optimal learning.
Ms Armstrong said some students were moving over from private schools and local families were not choosing to send their children to Dickson College.
"I think Dickson College is also excellent, but I think the feedback we've mostly gotten from our community is the transport links just aren't there," she said.
"Gungahlin's just getting more and more students, which in one way is great, we love that people want to want to come to the college, but you could only fit so many in a space without some significant improvements," she said.
Debbie Efthymiades, from the Education Directorate, said there had been a number of key areas of progress in Gungahlin school infrastructure.
"It's on every front. There's a primary school expansion at Margaret Hendry under way. There's also the coming high school in Taylor, next to the Margaret Hendry School," she said.
Work is also under way to build Kenny High School in Taylor.
John Nakkan, from the Education Directorate, said the expansion at Margaret Hendry was progressing and was due to be completed during next year.
"It was previously behind plan. We have done a lot of work to catch up," he said.
"We have made arrangements with the school to manage any extra capacity that starts next year in the current buildings."
He said Kenny High School was also progressing to a revised timeline following pandemic and weather-related delays.
READ MORE EDUCATION NEWS:
"We have had several slabs completed recently. We do have framework up on the single-storey building, which will enable us in fairly short time to get the roof on," he said.
In Tuggeranong, Charles Conder Primary School will get a new transportable classroom in the new year.
Majura Primary School and North Ainslie Primary School have both been identified as in need of significant upgrades and expansions.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.