Gungahlin College feels pressure ahead of increase in 2023 enrolments

Alex Crowe
Alex Crowe
November 5 2022 - 5:30am
Rachel Armstrong, Gungahlin College Parents and Citizens Association president, said the community was cautiously optimistic after meeting with the Education Directorate. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Science labs and community library space is set to be repurposed at Gungahlin in preparation for a 2023 enrolment spike, with planning for a second college still in the very early stages.

