The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra artist, Peggy Spratt, to sell paintings for ovarian cancer research

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
November 7 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peggy Spratt with some of the artworks she will be selling. The proceeds will be donated to ovarian cancer research. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Since being diagnosed with ovarian cancer three years ago, painting has proved to be a great solace for Peggy Spratt.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.