Long-awaited Tuggeranong ice sports centre gets ACT government green light

Alex Crowe
Alex Crowe
Updated November 7 2022 - 9:16am, first published 9:15am
A skater on the current Phillip rink. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos

The ACT government has agreed to support a proposal for a $40 million ice sports centre in Tuggeranong.

