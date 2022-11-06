The ACT government has agreed to support a proposal for a $40 million ice sports centre in Tuggeranong.
The proposal includes two ice rinks and curling lanes. It would be built on Rowland Rees Crescent in Greenway.
Built to International Ice Hockey Federation standards, the centre would provide a new home for ice sport competition in the ACT.
Cruachan, the investment company behind Ice Rinks Adelaide, put forward a detailed proposal earlier this year.
The investor, alongside its development partner Pelligra, will design, construct, own, operate and maintain the new facility.
The ACT government has signed a non-binding document for the long-awaited sports centre with the investors.
Cruachan Director Stephen Campbell said they looked forward to working with the government and ice sports providers on the project.
"The proposed facility will provide the ACT with world class infrastructure to grow ice sports at all levels," Mr Campbell said.
Pelligra Director, Paul Pelligra, said building high quality sports facilities is an important part of its community goals.
"The ACT Arena will set the benchmark for ice sports facilities and become the National Centre of Excellence," he said.
Minister for Sport Yvette Berry said this was a significant sporting infrastructure project for Canberra.
"A joint announcement will be arranged in the coming weeks to provide further information regarding the project," she said.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
