Peter Van Dyk jailed for defrauding mother of $132,000 in 'classic case of elder abuse'

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated November 7 2022 - 1:47pm, first published 1:45pm
A gambling fraudster has been locked up after swindling his late mother of more than $132,000 in what a magistrate has called "a classic case of elder abuse".

BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

