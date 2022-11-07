Tom Rogic's World Cup dream is in tatters after he was left out of coach Graham Arnold's squad for the tournament in Qatar.
The enigmatic Canberra star has been one of the biggest talking points in the World Cup selection debate after withdrawing from crucial qualifiers for personal reasons.
He has joined West Bromwich Albion in the English Championship, but has been on limited minutes since making the decision to leave Celtic.
Many thought the club change and his Socceroos absence would cost Rogic a chance to play at a second World Cup and he has missed the final cut.
Arnold sent assistant coach Tony Vidmar to West Bromwich to get a close look at Rogic's preparation, but ultimately opted to pick Ajdin Hrustic, Riley McGree in the same role Rogic would play.
"During the time I spoke to Tommy ... at the end of the day I can only pick two players in every position," Arnold said.
"We need some flexibility and players who are extremely fit and ready. At this moment in time, I felt it was a decision to make on the playing side of it.
"Tommy has been brilliant for Australian football and will continue to be. I just had to make those decisions."
Arnold pulled selection surprises, leaving out Rogic, Trent Sainsbury and goalkeeper Mitch Langerak but picking teenage star Garang Kuol among 17 World Cup rookies.
Arnold challenged Kuol, 18, to "show the world what you can do", but said the past few weeks had been draining trying to settle on a final 26-man squad.
"I have to say, it's been a tough last few days, I've had to make a lot of phone calls that disappoint people which is very difficult," Arnold said.
"But I'd rather look at the positives. We're taking 17 players to the World Cup for the first time and we'll be relying heavily on the nine that have been at World Cups before for their experience to help those young kids."
Rogic, 29, made his debut for Australia in 2012, but wasn't used at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
He was one of Australia's best players leading into the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but was left out of the final squad after struggling to overcome a groin injury.
Notoriously private, Rogic has rarely spoken about his career ambitions and hasn't yet publicly detailed why he withdrew himself from World Cup play-off matches against the United Arab Emirates or Peru.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
Arnold gave Rogic guidance at the start of his career, signing him to the Central Coast Mariners and helping him become an international star.
But former Canberra Socceroo Carl Valeri said Rogic's position was on a knife's edge.
"As a fellow Canberran I hope that Tom gets called up to the team. I think he's an exceptional player and he's done fantastic things. But ultimately, you pick a team to go to the World Cup, it's got to be the squad that's performing the best, regardless of past experiences," Valeri told The Canberra Times.
"You've got less than a month now and these players have to be at their peak. If you pick anyone under that, it's not going to help.
"Whoever is scoring the most goals, has to be part of it. It's a simple method but it's true."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.