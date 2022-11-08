A group has claimed to have hacked Legal Aid ACT, stealing customer data and putting family violence victims at risk.
Legal Aid is communicating with the alleged hackers, chief executive officer John Boersig said on Tuesday afternoon.
"We have had some correspondence from a group who say they are responsible for the cyber incident last week when information was stolen from our systems," he said.
"We are communicating with them to see if they are authentic."
ACT police, with help from Australian Federal Police specialised cybercrime investigators, are investigating the "malicious" cyber attack.
Legal Aid ACT, which provides free legal services, had a "substantial amount of data" stolen on Thursday afternoon.
Fewer than 10 people deemed high-risk have been connected with ACT Policing, Mr John Boersig told The Canberra Times.
"We assist in the order of 40 or 50,000 people a year, so hopefully it's that kind of small number of people who are most at risk," he said.
"The people we have spoken to were grateful to be so quickly contacted and appreciated the range of support we can offer."
He said Legal Aid was also working with the Australian Federal Police, Australian Office of the Information Commissioner and the Australian Cyber Security Centre.
It comes after recently released ANU research found one in three Australians were victims of data breaches in the past 12 months.
And a high-profile hack on insurer Medibank Private escalated early Tuesday morning, with the hacker threatening to release data.
Mr Boersig said the most immediate concern for Legal Aid was ensuring vulnerable clients, such as family violence victims, are safe.
"We're going through our own files and identifying anyone that may be at risk and contacting them," he said.
"That's really around people who are involved in family law or family violence proceedings.
"Our main concern really is identifying people and making sure they're safe."
Data was stolen from across the organisation, but no individual clients could be identified.
Forensic IT specialists are working to identify customers, Mr Boersig said.
"We know we've lost a substantial amount of data, but that doesn't link directly to individuals," he said.
"[The data is] taken as bits and pieces, and it has to be reconstructed.
"[It's like] trying to put substance to a shadow."
The practice has also been moved to a cloud-based system to prevent hackers from stealing more information.
"[It] is completely separate to the networks accessed in this incident," Mr Boersig said.
"And with help from our cyber specialists, we have ensured our new systems are secure so that those responsible for this cyber incident cannot access further client information.
"While any major system change is a challenge, our staff were enthused to be back in the office and focused on looking after their clients."
On the weekend, Mr Boersig said he was "disappointed" the hacker could withstand the Legal Aid ACT's "considerable cyber security measures".
"In recent years we have invested heavily in hardware, software and staff training to ensure our cyber security is the best it can possibly be," he said.
"While we know the cyber criminal is responsible for this incident, we are disappointed that they have been able to withstand our considerable cyber security measures.
"We are devastated that we have been the target of such malicious criminal behaviour."
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
