The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Will the democracy snowflakes have a dummy spit over an Indigenous Voice to Parliament

Ian Warden
By Ian Warden
November 12 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A No to the Voice will especially kick those First Nations people who have invited us to begin to end their tragic powerlessness. Picture Getty Images

You all know what a democracy sausage is but who or what is a democracy snowflake? Does the expression leave you dumfungled?* For enlightenment, read on.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Warden

Ian Warden

Ian Warden is a Canberra Times columnist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.