The Coalition has "absolutely no confidence" Labor will meet its own deadline to build an urgent care clinic in Canberra, given its location is yet to be finalised just six months out.
On election eve, Finance Minister Katy Gallagher said a clinic, treating serious but non-life threatening conditions, would be up and running within a year of Labor taking office.
But Coalition health spokesperson Anne Ruston says the government is running out of time to fulfill its promise, which Senator Gallagher reaffirmed this week.
In the lead up to the May poll, Labor pledged to create 50 urgent care clinics, including one on Canberra's southside.
The $135 million plan is designed to ease pressure on Australia's buckling hospital system, by diverting serious but non-life threatening injuries - like broken bones, wounds needing stitches, and minor burns - away from emergency departments.
But just six months from their intended start date, Senator Gallagher told Senate estimates on Tuesday evening no locations had been finalised, and work with states and territories was continuing.
Asked whether Labor was still confident of meeting its deadline, she said the government was "working to meet the commitment".
"I acknowledge there's some work to do to refine the model, but that is the intention, yes," she said.
Senator Ruston said Senator Gallagher's inability to provide the sites' locations so close to the deadline gave her "absolutely no confidence" Labor will meet it.
"With ramping at an all-time high and a crisis in general practice, I hope that the government's intention to deliver the urgent care clinics within the next six months is not another aspirational target from the Albanese government," she said.
"Senator Gallagher even admitted that there is still work to do to improve the policy model.
"Australians can't afford more headline commitments from this government which do not deliver genuine outcomes."
Labor's plan would see the centres, staffed by GPs, located in or around hospitals.
Health department deputy secretary Tania Rishniw was more declarative on Tuesday evening, saying: "The commencement and the rollout will happen this financial year".
Senator Gallagher told Senator Ruston "you can't get better than that", but did not answer directly when asked whether she was recommitting to the six-month deadline.
"That is what we are working towards," she said.
Speaking a day before the May election, she insisted a clinic would be built in Canberra within 12 months of an Albanese government.
"The idea is that we would have them up and running within the first year or in the first year," she said.
"Obviously we have got to go through an implementation phase, we've got to have applications so there is a little bit of time there ... but it is a real priority for us".
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
