For anyone who has ever longed to see the current James Bond send himself up, this is your big chance. Craig is obviously having a very good time of it here, swapping the cut-glass accent for a dopey drawl, and showing a complete lack of sartorial acumen. The accent doesn't sound quite right to my ear, but his hokey, endearing character grows on you. His simple decency and professionalism sure show up the rest of them, and it turns out he has a very good ear for language.