I love places where you feel instantly welcome. As if somehow you're old friends with someone you just met.
While there are plenty of places in Canberra serving up some amazing food, not all of them have this magic quality. But Bar Beirut does.
Nestled in Garema Place, food has only been on the menu for about a year - but something that's never changed since they opened as Beirut Bunker Bar is just how bright and bubbly the team is. Well, that, and co-owner Soumi Tannous' fabulous cocktails. They've always been a hit (and not to mention, award-winning) and are up there with the best in Canberra.
What captures our eye this evening though is the Lebanese wine, opting for a glass of the lively and sharp Chateau Musar Jeune viognier, vermentino, chardonnay blend ($25) and a well-balanced rose from Petit Couvent ($14).
We kick off the meal with the fried cauliflower ($16), the vine leaves with labneh ($14) and white bean hummus with Lebanese bread ($11).
What's not to love about hummus? It feels like a no-brainer. This white bean hummus is not that different from the traditional chickpea hummus. All of the same flavours are there, maybe slightly lighter in taste, but still silky smooth in texture.
The vine leaves were a highlight. Stuffed with labneh - a soft Middle Eastern cheese made from strained yoghurt - and topped with pickled onion, they had a sweetness and tang to them that I wasn't quite expecting but loved.
The fried cauliflower, which was served with sumac creme drizzled over the top, had a great spice to it and a slightly charred flavour from the frying process. The sumac creme then adds this tangy flavour, with a slight citrus element.
Next out is the seared lamb rump - served medium - with artichoke puree and spiced pangritata ($32) and dirty rice ($13).
There's nothing super complicated about the lamb itself - it's just a nice cut of meat cooked well. I might have expected a little bit of seasoning, simply because everything else during the meal had its spice game down pat. Still, paired with the puree and the pangritata, it had this overall nuttiness to it. On the side, there was also a very simple, but very effective, kale and blood orange salad that brought a bright zestiness to successfully round out the dish.
MUST READS:
The dirty rice has been a favourite of mine since it appeared on the menu last year. It's a Lebanese take on fried rice, if you will, but has a completely different flavour profile. This has lentils mixed through the rice, with sun-dried tomatoes and pomegranate bringing this fun sweetness to it. I would argue that it pairs well with anything on the Beirut Bar menu and is a must-try.
Heading into dessert, we start out thinking that we'd share the cafe-cotta ($11) but the walnut baklava comes recommended ($9) so we opt to get both to share. And it's a good thing we did because we both ended up with different favourites.
The cafe-cotta is panna cotta adjacent but doesn't quite have the same structure. Instead, it's a milky-like pudding, but in this instance it's vegan, so it's a mix of substitutes such as coconut yoghurt. While the pudding itself has a sweetness to it, the caramelised coffee sauce adds a bitterness, so if you're like my friend and don't have a massive sweet tooth, this is a great dessert for you.
But, if you're like me and have more than a couple of sweet teeth, then the baklava is where it's at. Made with Cointreau and sweet tea, plus of course the walnuts and baklava, this baklava is a piece of sticky, sweet goodness - and a great way to finish the meal.
If you haven't already, Bar Beirut should be on your list of places to try. It dishes up some fabulous food, but more than that, it's a place that will make you feel like you've gained some friends for life. And that in itself will have you returning time and time again.
Address: 25 Garema Place, Canberra
Phone: 5114 3545
Website: barbeirut.com.au
Hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 5pm til late. (Kitchen hours, 5.30-10pm.)
Chef: Margaret Hamilton
Dietary: Plenty of options.
Noise: May be an issue for larger groups.
Want more recipe ideas? We've got a tasty offering that'll leave you satisfied. Enjoy it here. Bookmark the page so you've got a wide selection at your fingertips next time you're hitting the kitchen.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.