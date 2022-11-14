There's nothing super complicated about the lamb itself - it's just a nice cut of meat cooked well. I might have expected a little bit of seasoning, simply because everything else during the meal had its spice game down pat. Still, paired with the puree and the pangritata, it had this overall nuttiness to it. On the side, there was also a very simple, but very effective, kale and blood orange salad that brought a bright zestiness to successfully round out the dish.