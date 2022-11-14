The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra's Beerfest comes to Lake Burley Griffin for a day of all things beer

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
November 15 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Head down to the lake's edge for Canberra Beerfest on November 19. Picture Shutterstock

Love beer? Then head down to the lake on Saturday, for Canberra Beerfest, with more than 200 premium offerings as well as a full day of masterclasses, live music, and brewer forums.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.