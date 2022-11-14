Love beer? Then head down to the lake on Saturday, for Canberra Beerfest, with more than 200 premium offerings as well as a full day of masterclasses, live music, and brewer forums.
Exhibitors include Canberra's own BentSpoke Brewing, Capital Brewing Co and Big River Distilling Co, alongside Ale Mary Brewing, Archie Rose Distilling Co, Billson's, Brick Lane Brewing and Cedar Creek Cider among others.
Held at John Dunmore Lang Place, near Questacon, there'll be live music from Ava Martina, Flower Market, Sam Sly, Miroji and Jolyon Petch. Comedians Chris Ryan, Harley Breen and Hamish Hudson will bring the laughs at the comedy stage.
The 30-minute masterclasses offer something for everyone and include a free tasting. Learn what snacks go well with different beers, meet local brewers and hear the stories behind some of the non-beer beverages on offer. There's also a flip cup tournament from 5pm with great prizes from BentSpoke.
Saturday, November 19, from noon til 6pm. Tickets from $35.
Just a reminder that it's not too late to get your tickets for this year's Le Diner en Blanc to be held on November 19.
The venue is still secret; this is the fifth dinner in Canberra, with previous events being held at the National Arboretum and Reconciliation Place.
Each year, Le Diner en Blanc is staged in a new secret location, with guests meeting at the assigned departure point and transported to the site.
Launched in Paris in 1988 by Franois Pasquier and a handful of friends, Le Diner en Blanc de Paris marked its 30th anniversary in 2018 with a record 17,000 guests from Paris and around the world.
You can register at dinerenblanc.com/canberra. Tickets are $68pp. It is self-catered but pre-ordered picnic basket options are also available. Wine and champagne are also available to pre-order once registration has been confirmed.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
