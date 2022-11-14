Ankle tags worn by dangerous drivers to track their movements should be considered in efforts to reduce rates of dangerous driving in the ACT, the territory's chief police officer has said.
The technology could also allow police to monitor whether a person has been in a speeding car, with improved tracking technology allowing precise measurements.
The ACT government is open to considering using the technology.
The ACT's chief police officer, Deputy Commissioner Neil Gaughan, told a Legislative Assembly inquiry into dangerous driving there was merit to mandating tracking devices for people released back into the community.
"Every jurisdiction in Australia uses that except us, which I find quite interesting. I think it's certainly something worth considering, as another option for bail, for instance. There's a potential for a middle ground there," Deputy Commissioner Gaughan said.
"It's very precise, it's very small. It doesn't look intrusive like they used to. Someone can go about their daily business and no one will even know they've got a tag on."
The inquiry heard ACT police are also considering potential drone use and linking closed-circuit television to automatic number plate recognition technology to improve responses to dangerous driving.
Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury said the government was willing to consider using electronic monitoring devices, but it was neither a high nor low priority.
Mr Rattenbury said the government was also working on a procurement process to find a provider to deliver a law reform and sentencing advisory council, which was announced in October.
The Attorney-General also agreed the government could do more to inform the community intensive corrections orders were not a "soft" option compared to a jail sentence.
Transport Minister Chris Steel said the government was considering the use of interlock devices to deter dangerous driving.
MORE A.C.T. POLITICS NEWS:
Mr Steel had previously said the government would consider laws to impound and crush cars seized from hoons.
Deputy Commissioner Gaughan told the inquiry there had been a 52 per cent reduction in stolen vehicles since the start of Operation Toric compared to the same period last year.
The police operation has targeted recidivist dangerous driving offenders.
Eighteen people have died on the ACT's roads so far this year, the highest road toll in a decade, which Deputy Commissioner Gaughan said was a "horror year for Canberra".
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.