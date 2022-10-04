Police officers attached to the specialist Operation Toric squad arrested a further 12 offenders over the Labour Day long weekend, with a number of those taken into custody in breach of their bail conditions or subject to arrest warrants.
Since its inception in early August, Operation Toric (Targeting Of Recidivists In Canberra) now has put more than 50 offenders before the courts, and internally is now seen as the most effective campaign since the long-running Operation Halite almost 20 years ago.
The intelligence-led operations by the team gathered full momentum as most Canberrans were enjoying their public holiday.
On Monday, officers attended several addresses across the city as part of a targeted day of action against people identified as in breach of bail or subject to warrants.
A 28-year-old woman, and men aged 24 and 27, were arrested at separate locations, with a stolen white Ford van recovered from Macgregor.
Early on Monday afternoon, in a separate incident, a grey Hyundai Santa Fe stolen from Macgregor on Saturday was spotted on Drakeford Drive with three masked occupants on board.
The vehicle was located in Conder a short time later and placed under surveillance.
When a 23-year-old man and two 15-year-old boys approached the Hyundai, police identified themselves. After a short foot pursuit, all three were arrested.
Subsequent police checks revealed the older man had been placed on a good behavior obligation for two counts of ride/drive a motor vehicle without consent on September 19.
During these arrests, a substance suspected of being methylamphetamine was located. A 49-year-old woman was arrested by Tuggeranong General Duties members after a search warrant was executed on a nearby residence.
About 4.25 pm, Operation Toric members located a stolen red Ford Territory unattended in Civic. They had received reports of suspicious behaviour involving this vehicle.
About 5.10pm on Monday, a group of teenagers entered the vehicle and police immediately placed them under arrest. The boys, aged 14, 15 and two aged 16 were charged with traffic, property and drug offences, and one of the 16 year olds was charged with breaching a good behaviour order.
These 12 arrests on Monday, and the return of three stolen vehicles to their owners, came after Operation Toric officers arrested a 42-year-old Bonython man on Saturday after he was caught allegedly riding a motorcycle with stolen plates.
Officers intercepted the man after he reached speeds up to 60km/h in excess of the limit on the Monaro Highway, in heavy traffic, while it was raining.
Police forcibly removed the man from the motorbike in Fyshwick and arrested him. He was charged with eight offences including driving while disqualified, drug-driving, aggravated reckless driving, unlawful possession of stolen property and breaching an intensive corrections order.
