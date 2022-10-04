The Canberra Times
Six of the 12 offenders arrested by Operation Toric members during Monday's activities were teenage boys

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated October 4 2022 - 7:04am, first published 7:00am
An Operation Toric member swings a door ram during a previous raid. Picture ACT Policing

Police officers attached to the specialist Operation Toric squad arrested a further 12 offenders over the Labour Day long weekend, with a number of those taken into custody in breach of their bail conditions or subject to arrest warrants.

