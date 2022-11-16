Hail hits Canberra, with more cold weather on the way

With summer only two weeks away, hail has hit Canberra.
A thin film of it covered the ground in parts of the north of the city on Wednesday morning.
Meteorologist Helen Reid of the Bureau of Meteorology said it was "very exciting".
She said hail in November was unusual but not unknown. And she expected the cold weather to continue, particularly as snow on the Brindabellas.
"It wouldn't surprise me if there's a bit of whiteness about everything," she said.
Not only more ice may be on the way but also thunderstorms, the forecaster warned.
Canberra Times reader Warren Ludski, who sent in the above photo, remarked on how fast a warmish morning seemed to have turned wintry.
But the white November was more of a curiosity than a danger. The Emergency Services Agency said early in the afternoon that it had had no calls from people in difficulty.
The cause of the current hail was a slab of cold air coming up from the south of the country. As temperatures dropped, what would have been rain turned to ice.
The hail followed a similar, but heavier, fall in September (when it might have been expected more than now).
The Bureau of Meteorology had warned of colder temperatures, particularly on high ground.
"Sheep graziers are warned that cold temperatures, showers and southwesterly winds are expected during Wednesday and Thursday. Areas likely to be affected include the Snowy Mountains forecast district. There is a risk of losses of lambs and sheep exposed to these conditions," the bureau warned.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
