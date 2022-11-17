A further weekly increase in COVID cases in the ACT is expected to be revealed on Friday.
Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said while there would be an increase it was not as large as authorities had expected.
"We have been getting case numbers through the week. It is looking pretty stable but certainly an uptick from what it was looking like a few weeks ago," she said.
"So we'll probably see a slight increase again this week, compared to last week.
"We're definitely seeing an upward trajectory but it's not actually as steep as we might have expected."
COVID case numbers are released weekly in the ACT on Friday.
Authorities have continued to hold off from introducing new restrictions but people have been urged to exercise extra precautions.
"It is going to be a little bit unpredictable for the next few weeks. I would certainly encourage people to think about their plans over Christmas. I'm really hoping that Christmas isn't too disrupted," Ms Stephen-Smith said.
On Thursday, NSW Health recommended people wear masks on public transport and in indoor spaces where physical distancing is not possible. It will not be mandatory.
The ACT has not yet followed suit in updating its recommendations. Face masks are still required in high-risk health care settings and residential aged care.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
