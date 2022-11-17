The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT Health expected to reveal further weekly increase in COVID cases

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
November 18 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith. Picture by James Croucher

A further weekly increase in COVID cases in the ACT is expected to be revealed on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.