Effective fire management critical to health and survival of Australian forests

By Dr Tony Bartlett
November 28 2022 - 5:30am
The 2020 Orroral Valley bushfire caused major damage. Picture by Karleen Minney

Recent reporting about the risks of conducting prescribed burning in the ACT's forests fails to recognise the critical role fire plays in maintaining the health of Australian forest ecosystems and ignores the lived history of bushfires in the ACT. Fire has always been part of the Australian landscape. Therefore, it makes no sense to try to keep it out of forests for 40 to 50 years, as suggested by Professor David Lindenmayer.

