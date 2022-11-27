Effective fire management critical to health and survival of Australian forests

The 2020 bushfire burnt 80 per cent of Namadgi National Park, with a very large proportion of the burnt areas coinciding with areas that had been severely burnt in the 2003 bushfires. This means there are large areas of fire-sensitive vegetation in Namadgi National Park that have now been burnt by severe bushfires twice in 17 years. The majestic alpine ash forests are one example of the forest ecosystems that have been impacted significantly by these large-scale bushfires. About 20 per cent of their pre-2003 extent has been lost due to being burnt by bushfire a second time, before the regrowth that arose from the 2003 bushfire was old enough to produce seed. In a changing climate, where severe bushfires are expected to occur more frequently, it is absurd to argue abandoning prescribed burning in remote forest areas is the best way to protect these areas. We need to use low-intensity prescribed fire strategically in the landscape to reduce the likelihood of important areas of fire-sensitive vegetation being subject to repeated high-intensity bushfires.

