The Canberra Times cartoonist David Pope has won the Gold Stanley for Cartoonist Of The Year for the fourth time.
Pope was awarded the Gold Stanley at the National Cartoon Museum in Coffs Harbour on Saturday, after being chosen by cartoonists, animators and illustrators from around Australia.
Other finalists for the top award were Matt Golding, Paul Harvey, Judy Nadin, David Rowe and Cathy Wilcox.
Pope has previously won the award in 2010, 2012 and 2015.
He also won a bronze illustrator award for his cartoon The Boulevard of Broken Dreams, and a bronze editorial/political award for Kosciuszko in this year's awards.
The cartoonist, whose work features daily across ACM mastheads from Tuesday to Saturday, has now taken home 15 Stanley Awards, including the Gold Stanley in 2010, 2012 and 2015.
He has also won two Walkley awards.
One was for his 2015 Charlie Hebdo cartoon He drew first, which went viral on social media and was reported as the world's most-viewed cartoon.
The second was in 2021 for Rollout de Vax, a take on the Morrison government's bungled COVID-19 vaccination rollout.
Pope has described himself as a "jester".
"You are part of the paper but the role is also to be a bit of an outsider, to wander off and not just be a slave to the news of the day - to wander off into left field or right field," he said.
Pope grew up in Canberra and has a been daily editorial cartoonist for The Canberra Times since 2008.
Stanley Award winners 2022:
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news.
