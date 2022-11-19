The Canberra Times
David Pope, Canberra Times cartoonist, wins fourth Gold Stanley Award

LT
By Lanie Tindale
November 20 2022 - 12:00am
The Canberra Times cartoonist David Pope has won his fourth Gold Stanley.

The Canberra Times cartoonist David Pope has won the Gold Stanley for Cartoonist Of The Year for the fourth time.

