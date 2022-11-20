Perhaps his most significant contribution to humanity was made during his years as Director of Public Health for the Australian Administration of the then Territory of Papua New Guinea (PNG), from 1957 to 1970. The basic architecture of the health service in PNG was sketched out by the legendary John Gunther, but it was Roy Scragg who embellished that architecture and made it happen. With a no-frills budget, the entire country was covered with a network of treatment services which addressed the main causes of death. These services included aid posts (equivalent to barefoot doctors), health centres, district and specialist hospitals. In addition, there were systematic programs for the control of the major diseases, tuberculosis, malaria, and leprosy, together with services for mothers and children, dental and other services. In many respects, it was a model health service for that context and that era.