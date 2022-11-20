The Canberra Times
Ian Ring | The public service could follow in the footsteps of Dr Roy Scragg

By Ian Ring
Updated November 21 2022 - 2:35pm, first published 5:30am
Dr Roy Scragg was able to marshal, plan and direct a framework of health services geared to improving the health of the population. Picture Shutterstock

Time was when an in-depth knowledge of the department you're running was regarded as a good thing. You know, before the more recent nonsense that public administration is a generic skill, that public service heads can be shuffled around the gazette ladder at will, and that if specific expertise is needed, you buy it in. But maybe there are lessons to be drawn from exceptions. Roy Scragg, who died this year at the age of 98, was arguably Australia's finest public health administrator in the postwar era - and a distinguished scientist of international repute to boot.

