The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra Raiders Elliott Whitehead backs State of Origin of Samoa and Tonga stars

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated November 21 2022 - 6:26pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders co-captain Elliott Whitehead thinks Samoa and Tonga players should be able to represent their heritage and continue to play Origin. Picture by Karleen Minney

Canberra Raiders co-captain Elliott Whitehead thinks Samoa's and Tonga's stars should retain their State of Origin eligibility.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.