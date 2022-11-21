The territory government will "switch off" its COVID-19 contact tracing app in December, after the Health Minister deemed it no longer necessary.
The Check in CBR app was launched in September 2020 as part of the territory's contact tracing effort, with people required to check in at businesses they visited.
ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said it was an appropriate time to discontinue the app, though further waves of the virus are expected.
In May, chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman lifted the mandate to check in, after the territory stopped contact tracing.
"At the time, many people said they wanted to continue using the app and it was also adjusted to enable high-risk settings like hospitals and aged care facilities to use it as a screening tool," Ms Stephen-Smith said in a statement.
"As the ACT continues to move towards managing COVID-19 in a manner that is more consistent with other infectious diseases, the app is no longer required and will be switched off."
"We know that we will continue to have waves of COVID-19 into the future, and we will continue to work with the community to manage the ongoing impacts of the pandemic," she said.
The contact tracing app was downloaded more than 1.25 million times, with 117 million check-ins recorded across more than 29,000 different locations during its life span.
More than 251,000 vaccination certificates were shared through the app, and its discontinuation means that users can no longer access their certificates on the app.
Vaccination certificates can still be accessed through the Express Plus Medicare mobile app and myGov.
Instructions on downloading the certificate are available here.
The Health Minister said the app had supported quick and efficient contact tracing efforts.
"The team responsible for the development and maintenance of the app had done a fantastic job in supporting Canberrans through the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency and I want to thank them again for this nation-leading work," she said.
