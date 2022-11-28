The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Exclusive

'Critical vulnerabilities' in federal disaster set up prompted shake-up: FOI docs

Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Dan Jervis-Bardy
November 29 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt agreed to a shake-up of federal disaster agencies on the advice of Home Affairs boss Mike Pezzullo. Pictures by ACM

The Albanese government made the decision to create a new federal disaster agency after the Home Affairs boss warned of "critical vulnerabilities" in the existing set up.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.