Garran Residents' Association opposed to Federal Golf Club Territory Plan Variation for retirement living development

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated November 28 2022 - 9:07am, first published 5:30am
Part of the Federal Golf Club green. Picture by Graham Tidy

A protracted fight over the Federal Golf Club's proposal to build a retirement village has entered its next chapter, as a local group objects to the next step in a two-decade long development attempt.

