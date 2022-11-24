The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Action required to protect Lake Tuggeranong from grass clippings and leaf litter, Johnathan Davis says

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
November 25 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Southern ACT Waterwatch Coordinator, Martin Lind said reducing grass clippings entering the lake is expected to improve water health. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The ACT government has agreed to do more to protect the health of Lake Tuggeranong including exploring improvements to its mowing program to prevent lawn clippings entering drains, following a motion put forward by Greens MLA Johnathan Davis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.