The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Analysis

The ACT euthanasia rights fight is all but won

Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated November 24 2022 - 6:30pm, first published 6:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT senators David Pocock and Katy Gallagher after the second reading vote on Thursday. Picture by Karleen Minney

In the 25-year campaign to restore the rights of the ACT and NT to legislate on assisted dying, there has been small steps and setbacks, little wins and crushing defeats.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.