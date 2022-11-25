'Tis the season for (gift) giving | Trending

For adventurers
Dive mask, $59.99 The perfect accessory for friends or family who love spending summer fully immersed. gentlehabits.com.au
For first-time festivities
Bush Buddies zip suit, $42.95. A cute and comfy gift for baby's first Christmas. cedarandsagedaylesford.com.au
For teachers or your Secret Santa
Almond ornament, $25. Three luxurious mini almond body products boxed into a festive ornament. au.loccitane.com
For eco warriors
Rooks tray, $39.95. Part of a special range made from bottle caps, this handcrafted beauty also plays a small part in reducing waste. countryroad.com.au
For that person with everything
Resin squiggle servers, $75. Imagine tucking into a summer salad loaded with watermelon, feta and mint with these fun utensils. For something truly creative, why not give them the ingredients. fentonandfenton.com.au
For campers
Retreat trolley, $269.98. Also a top idea for festival goers, wheeling around your essentials on a big day out just makes sense. kathmandu.com.au
For pets
Spoilt Child pack, $75. Complete with healthy treats, a frisbee and special box to place it all under the Christmas tree. scratchpetfood.com.au
For coffee lovers
Personalised tumbler, $34.95. Your loved one's name and regular order emblazoned on a keep cup will make all their morning coffee dreams come true. myordercup.com.au
For the plant obsessed
Urban Products dog planter, $29.95. A fun way to add colour and (even more) greenery to the home. Add a flowering native or succulent to make it even more special. spoilt.com.au
For art lovers
Murano glass kit, $69.95. Creating beautiful Murano-inspired glassware is a breeze with Annie Sloan's expert guidance and a palette of Chalk Paint colours. Each gift box also comes with unlimited access to a video tutorial. Source the glassware by regifting from home or checking out your local charity shop. anniesloan.com
For kids
Valor Kick scooter, $149.99. Encourage independence with this full-size scooter that's designed to fold down and fit in a bag or locker. Available at Big W and all good toy retailers.
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
