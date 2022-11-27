The Canberra Times
Home/Video

Canberra hospital nurses accused of being on phones at work after ACT digital health record rollout

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
November 28 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberra nurses accused of playing on their phones at work have fought back.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I'm interested in a wide range of issues, including early childhood and learning, animals, innovation, mental health and other health issues. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Video
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.