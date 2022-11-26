Kennedy Faulknor is adamant Canberra United have what it takes to rival the A-League Women's heavyweights and emerge as a genuine title threat as their search for a breakthrough win goes on.
Canberra United's 1008-day unbeaten run against the Brisbane Roar will continue but both sides will rue missed opportunities in the wake of a 1-1 draw at Perry Park on Saturday.
Brisbane's second-half equaliser leaves Canberra just shy of the top four after two rounds and it means the stalemate streak between these two rivals stretches to three games.
Canberra had 18 shots on goal with Grace Jale the only United player to score, but Faulknor is confident they have the tools to soon capitalise on the chances they are creating.
"I think we're capable of great things this season. We're strong across the board," Faulknor said.
"Our backline, our midfield, up top, we're fast, we're strong, we're dominant. I think we're going to be a threat to a lot of teams and we're only going to keep getting better throughout the season.
"There's a lot to learn from both of our games [this season]. We've had a lot of opportunities so it's a matter of working out how to capitalise on them. That will be a good adjustment for us and we'll just keep moving forward."
The Roar enjoyed the lion's share of chances in the opening exchanges but they were denied in equal part by Canberra goalkeeper Chloe Lincoln and the woodwork.
So it was the visitors who struck first via Jale in the 23rd minute - but Canberra found themselves one troop down in the immediate aftermath.
Canberra import Wu Chengsu was helped off the field after suffering a head clash with a Roar defender, but it is hoped she will be fit to play in United's McKellar Park homecoming on December 10.
The one-goal buffer put Canberra in the box seat at half-time after a gruelling first half in the searing Brisbane heat, which forced referee Rachael Mitchenson to stop play for two drinks breaks.
But the advantage would not last as Brisbane returned to the pitch hunting their first win over Canberra since February 2020. Larissa Crummer's seventh goal in fifth games levelled the scores moments after Lincoln had denied Brisbane's Shea Connors.
Both sides relentlessly chased a winner with Nikki Flannery so nearly finding one - or perhaps even two - for the visitors. Alas, the match would go the way of the 3-3 epics Canberra and Brisbane played out in their previous two meetings.
The result marks Canberra's seventh draw in their past 10 games, having opened their season with a 2-2 draw against Perth which left United vowing to rediscover their mongrel to aid their climb into title contention.
"I feel like this team keeps improving, we're working for each other and a lot of positives are coming out of this game. We have a bye week coming up to rest, recover and get ready for the next one," Faulknor said.
"I've settled in great, the team has been so great and the coaching staff has been awesome. I'm settling in great with the team and I'm looking forward to the rest of the season with them."
AT A GLANCE
A-League Women round two: CANBERRA UNITED 1 (Grace Jale 23') drew with BRISBANE ROAR 1 (Larissa Crummer 53') at Perry Park.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
