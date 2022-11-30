The Canberra Times
Venkatesh Ramachandran closes Indian Accent restaurant in Civic

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
November 30 2022 - 11:30am
Venkatesh and Anandi Ramachandran say farewell to their favourite wall at Indian Accent. Picture by Karleen Minney.

Venkatesh Ramachandran wants you to know he is not retiring. While he's closing his restaurant Indian Accent on Thursday after more than three decades of cooking in Canberra, he's got a long list of things he wants to do.

