ActewAGL's new EV dealer offers delivery times car dealers can't match

By Peter Brewer
Updated December 4 2022 - 9:39am, first published 5:30am
President of the national automotive dealers' association James Voortman has questioned the logic of a Canberra electricity provider not keeping its business in the ACT. Picture by James Croucher

Car dealers in the ACT have expressed their annoyance at being forced to compete for electric vehicle sales with a part government-owned local electricity provider, in a move which has sparked the ire of the national dealer representative body.

