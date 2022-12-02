What's hot this summer | Trending

Bright, fun and suitably casual - here's an insight into the best bits of the new season.
Statement sunglasses
Fluevog x Fellow Earthlings Clarity sunglasses, $439. Ultimately the best sunnies are the ones that suit your personality and face shape, but there are plenty of styles available that allow you to also make a statement. fluevog.com
Sunsmart swimwear
Women's sun protection swimsuit, $139. This UPF50+ swimsuit provides full upper body coverage and has a zip along the torso so it's easy to slip on and off. solbari.com.au
Slides
Men's Hammock slides, $119.95. The perfect summer style for everyone, this style is suitable for all manner of summer activities, from brunches to beach walks. hushpuppies.com.au
Shopper bags
Loewe mini slit bag, $1700. This popular shape is in vogue this summer due to its versatility and ample choices, from high street options to designer versions. marais.com.au
Two-tone nails
Revlon Ultra Snap nail polish, $12.95. Choose your favourite colours and get painting! Whether its contrasting nail beds and tips or creative imagery, a steady hand is essential. Available at Chemist Warehouse, Priceline and select pharmacies.
Refreshment in a can
Brown & Co. A Little Refreshing Rosé Spritzer, $18. Refreshing summer drops which are low in alcohol content and calories are transitioning from glass to aluminium in droves. Available at First Choice Liquor, Liquorland, Vintage Cellars and brownbrothers.com.au
Maximalism jewellery
Vigour bracelet in turquoise, from $450. Make a bold statement by layering your summer accessories and opting for bold colours and designs. kailisjewellery.com.au
Understated body positivity
Skimmies full brief, $18.99. A shift from traditional shapewear, this doesn't pinch or squish and instead celebrates your beautiful body just as it is. Available at Target, Harris Scarfe and jockey.com.au
Sustainable and clever design
Sofra grazing beach and picnic table, $169. As we head into 2023, consumers now demand products that are not only eco-friendly, but also savvy in the style stakes. This piece is made from recycled mango wood, has foldable legs to add height, and cut outs so your glasses don't topple. saarde.com
Basics with bling
Valencia sequin singlet, $199. This is the first party season many of us have been able to enjoy in quite a while without pandemic-related restrictions, so we're throwing the kitchen sink at every occasion. cazincthelabel.com.au
Bermuda shorts
Bermuda printed poplin shorts, $159.95. Knee-length shorts are perfect for anyone who doesn't want to reveal too much leg, but is still keen to celebrate the arrival of summer. scotch-soda.com.au
Bug-free zones
Waxworks footed ceramic citronella candle, $11. Expect to see mozzie-repelling candles out in force this summer, given this year's mosquito season is already biting hard. Available at Bunnings Warehouse.
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.