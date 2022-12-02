The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Opinion

Simon Cowan | What the opposition really needs to return to power

Simon Cowan
By Simon Cowan
December 3 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
To have a chance of regaining power, Peter Dutton's Liberals should return to the basics of government. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

There is a growing problem on the right of politics. The evidence is not just in the loss by the Morrison government, but in the manner of the defeat, and the concession of a number of heartland seats to independents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Cowan

Simon Cowan

Canberra Times columnist

Simon Cowan is research director at the Centre for Independent Studies and a regular columnist for The Canberra Times.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.