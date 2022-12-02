ABC Radio Canberra listeners will be waking up to Adam Shirley instead of Lish Fejer next year, in a major change to the on-air line-up for 2023.
Local foodie Emma Bickley, who has been a fill-in presenter is also staying on with the station next year to present Saturday Breakfast.
While Alice Matthews, most recently a co-host of The Feed on SBS, is joining ABC Radio Canberra as the new host of Sunday Brunch.
Georgia Stynes remains on Afternoons while Anna Vidot remains host of Drive in 2023.
ABC Canberra editor Julie Doyle announced the 2023 lineup on Friday.
Next year, Adam Shirley will helm a revamped Breakfast program, which changes to 6am to 9am.
Lish Fejer, who was on Breakfast, goes to the Morning show, which will be from 9am to 11am.
The change means that the local Breakfast program will start at 6am rather than 5.30am, with the Overnights program continuing until 6am.
It also means Shirley keeps his 8.30am to 9am slot which he had in 2022.
"Six o'clock is where our main audience starts to build. So people start to switch on from six and then it gradually starts to build throughout the morning," Ms Doyle said.
"Incorporating that to 9am means I want it to be more a local news-focused program. That obviously fits Adam's skill set and his experience as a journalist and presenter. And he owns that 8.30 to 9, that's his timeslot.
"And I want it to be an agenda-setting local news program."
The Mornings program will be more community-focused with Lish Fejer at the helm.
"I really want Lish to get out of the studio and into the community more," Ms Doyle said.
"Having 9am to 11am, just allows her that freedom. Because Lish has a really wonderful connection with people and connection with the audience and she'll be able to where the audience is and have lots of outdoor broadcasts.
"So, the two programs matched up to the presenters who suit their style and their skills and their background."
Adam Shirley has been with ABC Canberra since 2006. He was excited to take on Breakfast.
"I'm excited to reflect and hopefully provide service to listeners and people in the capital region," he said.
"That's a driver of mine. It's important to be a person who supports and prioritises the listeners."
The weekend will have two new voices, Alice Matthews on Sunday Brunch and Emma Bickley on Saturday Breakfast.
Formerly a triple j Breakfast newsreader, Ms Matthews has also presented Hack, co-hosted The Feed on SBS and most recently sat behind the mic for Saturday Afternoons on ABC Digital Radio. She is a Walkley award-winning journalist from Canberra's south and a proud Filipino Australian.
Emma Bickley is a local food photographer with "a passion for storytelling". Ms Bickley grew up in a Croatian family where she says vibrant conversation was always a part of her life. She's "excited to bring these conversations to the Saturday Breakfast program". The show will continue to feature the popular gardening talkback segment.
Ross Solly, who now living in Sydney, will also continue filling in for presenters next year.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
