After Murdo has gone to war, Kirsty discovers she is pregnant with the child of her assailant, whom she initially can't identify. She tries to hide her condition from everyone, including her family. Of course, that becomes impossible, and when labour begins prematurely, it is her mother and sister Annie (Ali Fumiko Whitney) who deliver the baby. Like many of the film's dramatic moments, the birth scene is naturalistic, played out in real time.