A man accused of assaulting and robbing a woman who had anti-Chinese Communist Party slogans on billboards on her car will remain in custody after he faced an ACT court.
Kang Zhao, 30, appeared via audio-visual link in the territory's Magistrates Court on Wednesday after he was extradited from NSW in relation to the incident in Acton earlier this year.
ACT Policing allege that about 4.10pm on October 4, a woman returned to her vehicle parked in Acton near Corkhill Street to find people spray painting existing signage on her vehicle.
It is alleged Zhao then assaulted the woman and damaged her mobile phone.
Following a police investigation, the man was arrested on Monday at Sydney Airport before being extradited to the ACT.
In court, special magistrate Margaret Hunter charged Zhao with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and robbery.
The latter charge related to Zhao allegedly stealing the complainant's iPhone.
Zhao, who had the help of a Mandarin interpreter, did not enter pleas and his lawyer, William Chan, did not apply for bail.
"We're not ready yet, we understand the defendant is an illegal immigrant at the moment," Mr Chan, also appearing via audio-visual link from his Sydney office, said.
Mr Chan said his client's visa expired the day he was arrested in Sydney.
"I understand the federal police is going to apply for a criminal justice visa on his behalf," he said.
"We have to arrange accommodation ... we may apply for bail on his next occasion."
Zhao was remanded in custody and scheduled to face court again on December 19.
Mr Chan said he may appear in person or arrange for an agent on his behalf.
Police said the matter remains under investigation and are seeking public help to identify another man and a woman.
The man is described as Asian in appearance with a heavy build and dark hair.
He was wearing a black t-shirt and glasses at the time of the incident.
The woman is described as Asian in appearance with a slim build and shoulder-length dark hair. She was wearing a black top, black puffer vest, black pants, and glasses.
Anyone who has any information that can help is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Please quote reference 7234672. Information can be provided anonymously.
