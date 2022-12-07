The Canberra Times
Kang Zhao, 30, extradited from Sydney to ACT after anti-Chinese Communist Party activist allegedly assaulted

By Toby Vue
Updated December 7 2022 - 1:59pm, first published 1:50pm
Kang Zhao faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday. Picture ACT Policing

A man accused of assaulting and robbing a woman who had anti-Chinese Communist Party slogans on billboards on her car will remain in custody after he faced an ACT court.

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

