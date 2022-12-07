The ACT government will commit funds to much needed sports infrastructure after unveiling a sports strategy for the next five years.
In announcing the project, Sports Minister Yvette Berry outlined the government's aim to grow participation.
Sports across the territory have been crying out for new facilities for months, with numerous indoor and outdoor venues at capacity.
The strategy involves four key pillars, headlined by investment in facilities. Long-term participation is a priority, along with inclusiveness and building sector capability and capacity.
"We know that Canberrans enjoy being active, and having access to quality sports infrastructure - from mountain bike trails and swimming pools through to suburban ovals and playing fields - is what makes Canberra one of the most liveable cities in the world," Berry said.
"The strategy will underpin ACT government decisions to 2028 - such as where we focus, where we invest and those areas in which we can pursue partnership opportunities."
The government's focus will be on consulting with sporting organisations and clubs to establish the next step in growing participation and improving results.
"By working together we can ensure that our sport and active recreation sector is responsive and that we can continue to deliver a huge range of benefits for Canberra's very active community for many years to come," Berry said.
