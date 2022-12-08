The consumer watchdog is concerned Woolworths' bid to take over a Queanbeyan independent supermarket and liquor store will "substantially lessen competition" in the area.
The supermarket chain wants to acquire SUPA IGA Karabar and Liquor Boss, owned by Canberra developer John Krnc, who also owns the Karabar Shopping Mall in which the stores are located.
The ACCC previously opposed a takeover of the same grocery store in 2008, when it was owned by Supabarn.
The two traders currently compete in supplying groceries to Queanbeyan residents, with Woolworths already running two stores within a 5km radius of the IGA.
ACCC Commissioner Liza Carver said there was concern the proposed acquisition "is likely to substantially lessen competition in the supply of groceries in the local area".
"Within a 5km radius of SUPA IGA Karabar, it would reduce the number of operators of supermarkets with a significant size and range from four to three, leaving only Woolworths, Coles and ALDI," she said in a statement.
"We are also considering whether the acquisition raises similar concerns in relation to liquor stores, by removing the Liquor Boss as an independent competitor to major liquor store operators."
The regulator wants to hear from interested parties about the proposed acquisition by January 12 2023.
More information regarding submissions is available here.
A final decision will be made by March 23 2023.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
