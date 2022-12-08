The Canberra Times
ACCC raises concerns about Woolworths' proposed acquisition of Queanbeyan supermarket SUPA IGA Karabar

Miriam Webber
Miriam Webber
Updated December 8 2022 - 11:39am, first published 11:35am
The ACCC has asked for submissions from interested parties. Picture by Karleen Minney

The consumer watchdog is concerned Woolworths' bid to take over a Queanbeyan independent supermarket and liquor store will "substantially lessen competition" in the area.

