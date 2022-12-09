No doubt it will be argued that if this was wrong, or corrupt, it fitted into the description of "noble cause" corruption, by which the team was refusing to be party to the prosecution of a man they believed to be incapable of being proved to be guilty, and thus innocent in the eyes of the law. On the facts so far known, it was the relative weakness of the case that was exciting the resentment and resistance, not any suggestion of railroading someone innocent of any offence.