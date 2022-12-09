The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Opinion

Jack Waterford | Alleged police sabotage of the Bruce Lehrmann rape prosecution demands proper investigation

Jack Waterford
By Jack Waterford
December 10 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The inquiry into alleged police sabotage of the Bruce Lehrmann rape prosecution has the capacity to bring the Australian Federal Police into the biggest crisis of its 43 years, with impacts spreading beyond the contract arrangements by which it delivers policing services to the ACT.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Waterford

Jack Waterford

Jack Waterford is a former editor of The Canberra Times.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.