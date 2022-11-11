The Canberra Times
Opinion

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has his eye on Teal Independents

Jack Waterford
By Jack Waterford
Updated November 11 2022 - 1:29pm, first published 12:00pm
Anthony Albanese was transformed by election. He suddenly was the sort of leader we had been missing. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

As Anthony Albanese might see it, almost all of his political good fortune has come from preferring his own judgment and instinct ahead of the advice and experience of others. He has a very long background in politics. He first prospered as the head of a minority party faction which was completely frozen out of exercising power within the party even if it received a small portion of the spoils of government if the party itself gained the support of the electorate.

