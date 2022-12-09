Hey Hey, it's a summer vacay | Trending

Happy holidays are just around the corner, and Aussies everywhere are busy preparing their beach essentials and counting down the days.
Bucket and spade sea life set, $19.99. Special sandcastles call for a few helpful accessories. adairs.com.au
Olympia Swim children's one piece floral swimsuit, $79.95. A fun design for a frolic at the beach. fashnsplash.com.au
Mocca two tone hat, $39.95. No summer holiday ensemble is complete without a stylish hat. sussan.com.au
Linen striped summer dress, $169.95. A loose fitting frock to throw on over bathers is a summer essential. sunflair.com
Pink slides, $159.95. Pastel, cute and casual is the order of the day this summer. ninewest.com.au
Beach chair, $169. Designed to make days on the sand even more comfortable, pair with a beach umbrella and your favourite summer read for the ultimate holiday setup. sundaysupply.co
Chart short sleeve printed shirt, $90. Holidays shirts are often that little bit bolder than you'd dare to wear other times of the year. jag.com.au
Rach Jackson Rock Garden insulated wine set, $99.95. Perfect for fun refreshments at your picnic on the beach (or in the park). maxwellandwilliams.com.au
Life! Beach shelter, $119. Provide some shade for your family and friends, while still enjoying that exhilarating sea breeze. bigw.com.au
Face Day Wear CC Cream SPF50+, $22.95. A 3-in-1 moisturiser, high protection SPF and colour correcting mineral sunscreen that's water resistant for two hours. cancercouncilshop.org.au
Seagrass daisy beach basket, $69.99. Throw your towel, water bottle and anything else you need in this easy breezy bag. adairs.com.au
Wavebreaker boardshorts, $99.95. Cool coastal colours and a relaxed, comfy style. fashnsplash.com.au
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
