Justice Michael Elkaim retires as ACT Supreme Court resident judge

By Blake Foden
December 10 2022 - 5:30am
Justice Michael Elkaim after his retirement ceremony. Picture by James Croucher

The ACT Supreme Court has bid farewell to "the bench's resident comedian", whose humour has been described as having reached "legendary status" among local lawyers.

