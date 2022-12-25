While it sounds like an Irish horror movie, this is in fact a dark comedy from writer-director Martin McDonagh, whose previous films include the high-quality In Bruges and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. The new film reunites McDonagh with Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleason from In Bruges. It's set on an island off the coast of Ireland in the early 1920s during the country's civil war. Padraic Suilleabhain (Farrell) and his best friend Colm Doherty (Gleeson) have for years caught up every day at 2pm. But one day, Colm abruptly ends the friendship and Padraic is shocked - one of the foundations of his existence has been removed. At first Padraic tries to pretend nothing has happened and keep things going, but then Colm presents him with a grotesque ultimatum and matters escalate. Anyone who's had a friendship unexpectedly severed - or felt they had to be the one to end one - might be able to relate to some of this though perhaps not to what happens later.

