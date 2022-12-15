It wasn't an easy decision for Lauren Jackson when she chose to make her WNBL comeback with the Southside Flyers and not the Canberra Capitals.
But this won't be an awkward reunion when she returns to the ACT this Sunday to face the team she won four titles with, instead expecting the game to be "a real celebration".
"I don't think it's going to feel weird for me. I feel really excited to get back to Canberra, even if it is with a different team," Jackson told The Canberra Times.
"Canberra is always going to be my home. There's nostalgia coming back and playing in front of people I've known my whole life.
"I'm not worried or daunted, I'm excited and can't wait."
Jackson's return to the Opals and WNBL this year took her by surprise as much as it did Australian basketball fans.
After her retirement in 2016 due to niggling injuries, Jackson announced six months later she was pregnant. She had two boys after her basketball career had seemingly wrapped up - Harry and Lenny.
But after putting on 25 kilograms as a new mum, Jackson said she first got back on the court simply to help shed some weight.
"I got back in the gym, then I'd go and shoot, and things started coming together," Jackson said.
Ultimately when a WNBL comeback became an option, the Capitals lost out to the Flyers for very practical reasons.
Her job with Basketball Australia was in Melbourne, and her kids were settled there too, making Southside the only choice that would work.
However it was tough breaking the news to Capitals coach and former teammate Kristen Veal, as well as University of Canberra director of sport and ex-coach, Carrie Graf.
"Vealy is one of my best friends and Grafy still is too," Jackson said. "I think there were actually tears in some of our conversations because I was like, 'I feel so bad'.
"But at the end of the day it was best for me and the kids."
While the comeback headlines are a feel-good story on the surface, behind the scenes, Jackson revealed she still had some self-doubt over her decision.
To make her return at 41 years old, as a hall-of-famer with multiple WNBA and WNBL titles and Olympic medals to her name, it was, and still is, a lot of pressure to walk back into.
"Every single day there's been apprehension," she said.
"I've questioned myself a lot over the last year.
"Everyday I wonder if I'm doing the right thing for my kids, my body, everything, but I absolutely love the sport and I've had the time of my life."
Jackson has carried over her momentum from the Opals at the FIBA World Cup to the Flyers, despite battling through foot issues.
She's averaged 16.3 points and 5.5 rebounds in four games, playing just under 25 minutes in each outing.
It has taken some careful load management though to get through the season with arthritis in her foot keeping her from training in the lead-up to the game in Canberra.
"My feet have taken the brunt of this comeback," she said. "We had a game on Saturday I couldn't play in. I couldn't run, I thought I had broken my foot."
Jackson is still hopeful of taking to the court against the Capitals even with those physical hurdles, and the fire still burns to keep going, refusing to rule out playing beyond this season.
"Who knows I might be able to play a little longer and extend it," she said.
"If I can keep playing I will, for sure. Once it's done it's actually really done."
Canberra Capitals v Southside Flyers at the National Convention Centre - Sunday 1.30pm
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
