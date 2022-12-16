The Canberra Times
Googong man charged with drug trafficking after more than $500k worth of property seized

By Blake Foden
Updated December 16 2022 - 11:45am, first published 11:10am
The Mercedes G-Wagon seized on Thursday. Picture ACT Policing

Expensive vehicles and a huge haul of cryptocurrency are among more than $500,000 worth of property seized by police as part of an investigation that has resulted in the arrest of an alleged drug trafficker.

