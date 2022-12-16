Expensive vehicles and a huge haul of cryptocurrency are among more than $500,000 worth of property seized by police as part of an investigation that has resulted in the arrest of an alleged drug trafficker.
The 32-year-old Googong man is the second person apprehended as part of a three-month police probe.
In a statement on Friday, ACT Policing said officers had stopped the man's BMW M4 on October 19.
Police, who allegedly found four mobile phones and more than $60,000 in cash during a search, seized the car.
Then, on Thursday, officers from the Australian Federal Police, ACT Policing and NSW Police combined to stop the man as he entered the territory and to execute a series of simultaneous search warrants.
During searches of the vehicle the man was driving, his home and a business premises in Mitchell, police claim to have found and seized an array of items.
They included a modified Mercedes G-Wagon, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, jewellery, more than $100,000 in cryptocurrency, prohibited weapons, steroids, documents, and electronic devices.
The Googong man was arrested and subsequently charged with five drug trafficking offences, as well as single counts of dealing with suspected proceeds of crime and using an unregistered vehicle.
He is due to face the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday, when police indicated bail would be opposed.
The 32-year-old's arrest follows the apprehension of Garran man Sebastian Srna, 36, who has been charged with multiple drugs and firearms offences as part of the same police investigation.
Srna was arrested on September 2 after police allegedly seized four guns, about 85 grams of heroin, 85 grams of methamphetamine, 278 grams of MDMA, 1486ml of 1,4-butanediol, large amounts of steroids and other pharmaceuticals, more than $60,000 in cash, and several electronic devices from his home.
The Googong man was at Srna's home during a second search on October 6, when police claim to have found him with two mobile phones that have subsequently been linked to alleged drug trafficking and firearms trading.
Srna's case remains before the courts.
Police have urged anyone with information about the manufacture, distribution and sale of illicit drugs in the ACT to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
